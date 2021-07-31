Truist Securities Begins Coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) in a research note published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $74.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BMY. Truist began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America reissued a buy rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $73.83.

NYSE BMY opened at $67.87 on Wednesday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $56.75 and a 52-week high of $69.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $150.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.66.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a positive return on equity of 37.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.43%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.21, for a total value of $200,270.99. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,243 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,963.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 30,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total transaction of $1,963,802.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,901,986.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,783 shares of company stock worth $3,215,493 in the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.6% in the first quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Washington Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.7% in the first quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.6% in the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.4% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

