Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $329.00 target price on the software giant’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.48% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Microsoft’s Q4 results were driven by strength in its Azure cloud platform amid accelerated global digital transformation. Teams’ user growth is gaining from continuation of remote work as well as adoption of hybrid work model. A recovering ad and job market scenario boosted LinkedIn and Search revenues. Solid uptake of new Xbox consoles is aiding the gaming segment performance. The company is also witnessing growth in user base of its different applications including Microsoft 365 suite and Dynamics. Shares have outperformed the industry in the year-to-date period. Microsoft expects Surface revenues to decline in the fiscal first quarter owing to tough year over year comparison and supply chain disruptions. Increasing spend on Azure enhancements amid stiff competition in the cloud space from Amazon is likely to weigh on margins.”

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $378.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $289.67 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Sunday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.48.

Microsoft stock opened at $284.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.79. Microsoft has a 1-year low of $196.25 and a 1-year high of $290.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $267.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Microsoft will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total value of $1,537,688.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 92,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,274,786.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,048,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Microsoft by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,706,332 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,652,745,000 after purchasing an additional 461,610 shares in the last quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC now owns 17,678 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 24,914 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,749,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,523 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,560,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,974 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

