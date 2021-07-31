Paloma Partners Management Co Invests $542,000 in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 10,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AGR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Avangrid in the fourth quarter valued at $63,187,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in Avangrid by 199.7% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 644,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,108,000 after acquiring an additional 429,592 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Avangrid during the first quarter valued at $15,051,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Avangrid by 7.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,347,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $216,570,000 after acquiring an additional 301,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Avangrid during the first quarter valued at $13,505,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AGR opened at $52.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.23. Avangrid, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.02 and a 52 week high of $56.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.68.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.07). Avangrid had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 4.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Avangrid’s payout ratio is currently 87.13%.

AGR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Avangrid from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Avangrid in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

Avangrid Profile

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relating to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related with such activities.

