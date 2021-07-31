Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Given New $52.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IR. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Vertical Research raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.69.

NYSE:IR traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.87. The company had a trading volume of 2,133,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,006,596. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.32. The company has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.20 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Ingersoll Rand has a 1 year low of $31.01 and a 1 year high of $52.12.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.49. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 5.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Renaissance Aggregator L.P Kkr sold 14,924,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total transaction of $724,862,614.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.

