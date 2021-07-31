Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Given New $52.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IR. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Vertical Research raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.69.
NYSE:IR traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.87. The company had a trading volume of 2,133,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,006,596. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.32. The company has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.20 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Ingersoll Rand has a 1 year low of $31.01 and a 1 year high of $52.12.
In related news, major shareholder Renaissance Aggregator L.P Kkr sold 14,924,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total transaction of $724,862,614.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.
About Ingersoll Rand
Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.
