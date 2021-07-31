Wells Fargo & Company Increases General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Price Target to $220.00

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $216.00 to $220.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

GD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered General Dynamics from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Argus upgraded General Dynamics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $197.54.

Shares of GD traded down $2.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $196.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 907,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,174. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $190.17. The company has a market cap of $54.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.14. General Dynamics has a 1 year low of $129.17 and a 1 year high of $199.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.44.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 8.52%. Sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics will post 11.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.27%.

General Dynamics declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 2nd that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the aerospace company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Marine Systems segment designs and builds nuclear-powered submarines, surface combatants, and auxiliary ships for the United States Navy and Jones Act ships for commercial customers, as well as oil and product tankers, and container and cargo ships.

