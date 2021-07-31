Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) had its price objective upped by Credit Suisse Group from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of Community Health Systems in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Community Health Systems from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Community Health Systems in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $16.02 price objective for the company. Truist raised their price objective on Community Health Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a neutral rating on shares of Community Health Systems in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.84.

Shares of CYH stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,050,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,278,598. Community Health Systems has a twelve month low of $3.74 and a twelve month high of $17.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.20.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.24. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 2.98%. On average, equities analysts predict that Community Health Systems will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William Norris Jennings sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $465,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,907.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Fry sold 31,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $489,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 106,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,658,096.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYH. Diameter Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,788,000. Eversept Partners LP raised its stake in Community Health Systems by 18,688.2% during the 1st quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 2,405,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393,029 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Community Health Systems by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,591,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,538 shares in the last quarter. Caption Management LLC raised its stake in Community Health Systems by 3,374.9% during the 1st quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 1,126,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Community Health Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $12,437,000. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

