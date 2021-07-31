12,714 Shares in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Acquired by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACC. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in American Campus Communities by 230.2% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,393,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,838,000 after acquiring an additional 3,759,884 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of American Campus Communities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,528,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 213.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 985,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,563,000 after purchasing an additional 671,188 shares in the last quarter. MSD Partners L.P. increased its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. MSD Partners L.P. now owns 945,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,796,000 after purchasing an additional 525,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 103.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 814,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,158,000 after purchasing an additional 415,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ACC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of American Campus Communities from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Evercore ISI raised shares of American Campus Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Campus Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.14.

In other American Campus Communities news, COO Jennifer Beese sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total value of $485,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 105,448 shares in the company, valued at $5,122,663.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 4,742 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $241,842.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,892 shares in the company, valued at $2,391,492. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ACC opened at $50.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.59. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.07 and a 1 year high of $51.69.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.44). American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 0.29% and a net margin of 1.31%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

