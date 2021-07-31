Paloma Partners Management Co Has $565,000 Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Paloma Partners Management Co cut its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 26.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,662 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth $29,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at $35,000. 74.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $517,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 123,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,250,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $892,420.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,125,117.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 176,787 shares of company stock valued at $13,075,474. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $77.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.57. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.79 and a twelve month high of $87.69. The company has a market cap of $152.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.48.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NEE shares. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.44.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

