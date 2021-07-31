Paloma Partners Management Co Purchases New Shares in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGF Investments LLC grew its stake in Portland General Electric by 159.8% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Portland General Electric by 1,778.8% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Portland General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new stake in Portland General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Portland General Electric by 83.1% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on POR. Barclays cut shares of Portland General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

In related news, VP William David Robertson sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total value of $202,663.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,163,236.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Bradley Young Jenkins sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $74,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,873 shares in the company, valued at $490,589.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,100 shares of company stock worth $1,498,523. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POR stock opened at $48.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.35. Portland General Electric has a twelve month low of $31.96 and a twelve month high of $51.60.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $537.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.01 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a boost from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 62.55%.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates six thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and three wind farms. As of December 31, 2020, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,269 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 414 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 568 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

Read More: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.