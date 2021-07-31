Paloma Partners Management Co Invests $585,000 in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Banner by 5.0% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Banner by 131.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Banner by 3.4% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Banner by 13.7% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Banner by 0.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 80,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,288,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BANR opened at $53.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.97. Banner Co. has a 52-week low of $30.05 and a 52-week high of $60.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.45. Banner had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 28.76%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Banner Co. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.66%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Banner from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.75.

In related news, VP Peter Conner sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total value of $52,308.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,483,467.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Banner Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

