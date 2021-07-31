Voloridge Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) by 77.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,873 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,615 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $2,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,349 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Federal Signal by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,932 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Federal Signal by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 73,003 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Federal Signal by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Federal Signal by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,950 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on FSS. Raymond James lifted their price target on Federal Signal from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Federal Signal in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of FSS stock opened at $39.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.07. Federal Signal Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.03 and a fifty-two week high of $43.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 8.69%. On average, research analysts forecast that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.56%.

Federal Signal Profile

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

