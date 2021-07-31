SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Given New $18.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) had its price objective hoisted by KeyCorp from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for SITE Centers’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho increased their target price on SITE Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on SITE Centers from $14.50 to $15.75 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.53.

NYSE SITC traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.86. 2,232,448 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,652,431. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.14. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. SITE Centers has a 1 year low of $6.59 and a 1 year high of $16.52.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 9.73%. As a group, equities analysts predict that SITE Centers will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This is an increase from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.48%.

In other news, CFO Conor Fennerty sold 23,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total value of $345,793.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terrance R. Ahern sold 10,000 shares of SITE Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.29, for a total value of $142,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 194,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,783,949.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 144,624 shares of company stock valued at $2,113,641. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 6.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,146,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864,861 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 42.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,215,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,457 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 12.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,052,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,391,000 after acquiring an additional 327,267 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 16.7% in the first quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 2,940,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,871,000 after acquiring an additional 419,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 6.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,888,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,172,000 after acquiring an additional 165,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

