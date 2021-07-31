Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Given New $50.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) had its price objective raised by KeyCorp from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Truist raised their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.19.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

Shares of TPX stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,468,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,711,487. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. The company has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.03. Tempur Sealy International has a 1-year low of $19.88 and a 1-year high of $43.99.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.19. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 142.29% and a net margin of 12.21%. Analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This is an increase from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.66%.

In related news, Director Robert B. Trussell, Jr. sold 10,804 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $410,552.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,459 shares in the company, valued at $1,651,442. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Bhaskar Rao sold 141,094 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total value of $5,419,420.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 283,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,904,061.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,964,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,207,000 after acquiring an additional 771,455 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 300.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,872,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905,111 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 13.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,361,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,886,000 after acquiring an additional 399,271 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 7.2% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,167,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,102,000 after acquiring an additional 211,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 7.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,888,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,601,000 after acquiring an additional 192,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

Read More: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.