Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 827,100 shares, a growth of 77.8% from the June 30th total of 465,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 781,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Baytex Energy stock. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,708,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,479,000.
Shares of OTCMKTS:BTEGF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,482. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.76. Baytex Energy has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $2.05.
Baytex Energy Company Profile
Baytex Energy Corp. operates as an oil & gas exploration and production company. It engages in the acquisition, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company was founded on June 3, 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
