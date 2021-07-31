Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 827,100 shares, a growth of 77.8% from the June 30th total of 465,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 781,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Baytex Energy stock. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,708,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,479,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BTEGF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,482. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.76. Baytex Energy has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $2.05.

BTEGF has been the subject of several analyst reports. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$1.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$2.00 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from $1.50 to $1.65 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from $1.50 to $1.65 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Baytex Energy in a report on Friday, April 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.32.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp. operates as an oil & gas exploration and production company. It engages in the acquisition, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company was founded on June 3, 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

