West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Price Target Increased to $475.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) had its price objective lifted by KeyCorp from $350.00 to $475.00 in a report published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for West Pharmaceutical Services’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.85 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.89 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $355.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

NYSE WST traded up $6.81 on Friday, reaching $411.73. 679,866 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,787. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 12 month low of $253.85 and a 12 month high of $413.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $359.92. The firm has a market cap of $30.39 billion, a PE ratio of 57.85, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.99.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.72. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 29.50%. On average, equities analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.

In other news, insider Silji Abraham sold 2,171 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $727,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,035,795. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,467,658 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,104,236,000 after acquiring an additional 176,718 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,013,045 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,412,576,000 after acquiring an additional 388,798 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 96.6% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,340,468 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $561,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,862 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.7% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,672,674 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $471,326,000 after acquiring an additional 59,302 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,298,548 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $365,058,000 after acquiring an additional 41,626 shares during the period. 91.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

