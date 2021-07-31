Royal Bank of Canada Increases iA Financial (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) Price Target to C$81.00

iA Financial (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$78.00 to C$81.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on IAFNF. CIBC upped their price target on iA Financial from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on iA Financial from C$83.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities upped their price objective on iA Financial from C$85.00 to C$88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a C$51.39 price objective (down previously from C$81.00) on shares of iA Financial in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, iA Financial presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $77.06.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IAFNF opened at $51.39 on Friday. iA Financial has a 1 year low of $35.00 and a 1 year high of $59.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.89.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

