Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Receives “Underperform” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their underperform rating on shares of Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ARKAY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arkema from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Arkema in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Arkema in a report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Arkema in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Redburn Partners raised shares of Arkema from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $134.36.

ARKAY opened at $127.09 on Friday. Arkema has a one year low of $95.95 and a one year high of $134.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $127.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter. Arkema had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 12.00%. Equities analysts anticipate that Arkema will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $2.528 per share. This is a positive change from Arkema’s previous annual dividend of $2.35. This represents a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Arkema’s payout ratio is currently 43.91%.

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials, and Coating Solutions. Its products include acrylics, coating resins, electroactive polymers, fluorochemicals, fluoropolymers, functional polyolefins, hydrazine hydrate, hydrogen peroxide, molecular sieves, organic peroxide, oxygenated solvents, polyetherketoneketone, plastic additives, polymethyl methacrylate resins and sheets, rheology additives, solutions for glass coating, specialty adhesives, specialty polyamides, surfactants and additives, technical fluids, and thiochemicals.

