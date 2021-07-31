Xtant Medical (XTNT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 298,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,224,845. The stock has a market cap of $106.65 million, a P/E ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.48. Xtant Medical has a 12 month low of $0.71 and a 12 month high of $6.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.23.

Xtant Medical Company Profile

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc designs, and develops orthobiologics and spinal implant fixation systems to facilitate spinal fusion in complex spine, deformity, and degenerative procedures. Its products include OsteoSponge, OsteoSponge SC, OsteoSelect DBM putty, OsteoSelect Plus DBM putty, OsteoWrap, OsteoSTX, Certex Spinal Fixation System, Axle Interspinous Fusion System, and Calix.

