Blue Prism Group plc (OTCMKTS:BPRMF) Short Interest Up 44.6% in July

Blue Prism Group plc (OTCMKTS:BPRMF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 316,800 shares, an increase of 44.6% from the June 30th total of 219,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

BPRMF traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.93. 412 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,321. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.07. Blue Prism Group has a 12 month low of $10.31 and a 12 month high of $26.08.

Get Blue Prism Group alerts:

BPRMF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Blue Prism Group in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Piper Sandler cut shares of Blue Prism Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Blue Prism Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

Blue Prism Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the licensing of robotic process automation software for enterprise-scale organizations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital workforce platform; intelligent automation skills; blue prism digital exchange; process assessment tools; and blue prism Software-as-a-Service products.

See Also: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Prism Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Prism Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.