Air China (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AIRYY)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $13.13. Air China shares last traded at $13.13, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Air China from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.11.

Air China (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The transportation company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter. Air China had a negative return on equity of 19.22% and a negative net margin of 23.82%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Air China Limited will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Air China Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AIRYY)

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, North America, Japan, Korea, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Airline Operations and Other Operations segments.

