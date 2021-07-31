Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $18.90. Malvern Bancorp shares last traded at $18.86, with a volume of 1,410 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MLVF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Malvern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet cut Malvern Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

The firm has a market cap of $143.68 million, a PE ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.61.

Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The savings and loans company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.16 million. Malvern Bancorp had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 5.68%. On average, analysts predict that Malvern Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Malvern Bancorp stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,858 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.38% of Malvern Bancorp worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.40% of the company’s stock.

About Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF)

Malvern Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Malvern Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer and business customers in Pennsylvania. The company accepts checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, time and savings accounts, interest and non-interest bearing accounts, NOW accounts, and CDARS/ICS reciprocal deposits.

