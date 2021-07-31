Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel (OTCMKTS:NILSY) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $34.86

Shares of Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel (OTCMKTS:NILSY) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.86 and traded as low as $33.90. Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel shares last traded at $34.47, with a volume of 80,041 shares.

NILSY has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a metals and mining company in Europe, Asia, North and South America, Russia, and the CIS countries. The company operates through GMK Group, South Cluster, KGMK Group, NN Harjavalta, GRK Bystrinskoye, Other Mining, and Other Non-Metallurgical segments.

