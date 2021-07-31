Resolute Forest Products (TSE:RFP) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $16.14

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (TSE:RFP) (NYSE:RFP)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$16.14 and traded as low as C$14.68. Resolute Forest Products shares last traded at C$15.24, with a volume of 75,862 shares changing hands.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Resolute Forest Products to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.66, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$16.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.26.

Resolute Forest Products (TSE:RFP) (NYSE:RFP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.11 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that Resolute Forest Products Inc. will post 1.9137923 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, and Paper. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached kraft pulp, which is used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

