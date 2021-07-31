Mersana Therapeutics (MRSN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.50) per share for the quarter.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.11). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 12,779.23% and a negative return on equity of 44.42%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.25 million. On average, analysts expect Mersana Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MRSN stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $11.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,961,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,432. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.47. Mersana Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $10.82 and a 1 year high of $29.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $765.16 million, a PE ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

In other Mersana Therapeutics news, CEO Anna Protopapas sold 20,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total transaction of $249,936.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 324,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,051,777.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 4,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $57,838.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,319 shares in the company, valued at $469,797.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,423 shares of company stock valued at $826,342. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on MRSN. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.60.

About Mersana Therapeutics

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops XMT-1536, a Dolaflexin ADC targeting NaPi2b that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with ovarian cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) adenocarcinoma; and XMT-1592, a Dolasynthen ADC targeting NaPi2b-expressing tumors, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer and NSCLC adenocarcinoma.

