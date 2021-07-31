Standard Motor Products (SMP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Standard Motor Products to post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $276.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.57 million. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Standard Motor Products to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE SMP traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.76. The stock had a trading volume of 82,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,165. The stock has a market cap of $926.65 million, a PE ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.39. Standard Motor Products has a one year low of $39.09 and a one year high of $55.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Standard Motor Products’s payout ratio is currently 27.70%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

In related news, SVP Thomas Tesoro sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $142,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,103,377.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arthur S. Sills sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.48, for a total transaction of $237,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 320,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,225,649. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,681 shares of company stock valued at $2,044,410 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

About Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The Engine Management segment offers components for the ignition, electrical, emissions, fuel and safety-related systems of motor vehicles under the Standard, SMP Blue Streak, Intermotor, Standard Diesel, BWD Select, BWD, OEM, TechSmart, Tech Expert, GP Sorensen, LockSmart, and Pollak brand names, as well as under private labels comprising NAPA Echlin and NAPA Belden.

