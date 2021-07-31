Smaugs NFT Market Capitalization Tops $1.36 Million (SMG)

Smaugs NFT (CURRENCY:SMG) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 31st. One Smaugs NFT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0389 or 0.00000097 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Smaugs NFT has traded 11.1% higher against the dollar. Smaugs NFT has a total market capitalization of $1.36 million and $272,614.00 worth of Smaugs NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Smaugs NFT alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002489 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001890 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00038080 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.42 or 0.00103060 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.45 or 0.00123036 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $39,900.07 or 0.99267382 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002567 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $318.25 or 0.00791768 BTC.

Smaugs NFT Profile

Smaugs NFT’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. Smaugs NFT’s official Twitter account is @smaugsnft

Buying and Selling Smaugs NFT

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smaugs NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smaugs NFT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Smaugs NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Smaugs NFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Smaugs NFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.