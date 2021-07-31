NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Price Target Cut to $200.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $229.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NovoCure from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Truist upped their target price on shares of NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and set a $235.00 price target (down from $240.00) on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a buy rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $186.14.

NVCR stock traded down $9.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $154.01. 1,426,049 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 682,048. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $199.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 9.19 and a quick ratio of 8.94. NovoCure has a 52 week low of $74.08 and a 52 week high of $232.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,079.58 and a beta of 1.08.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.16). NovoCure had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.19%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NovoCure will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Pritesh Shah sold 23,540 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $5,061,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,712,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gabriel Leung sold 1,000 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.54, for a total transaction of $183,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,556,080.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,496 shares of company stock worth $6,620,663. Insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVCR. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,099 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,613,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in NovoCure by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,047 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in NovoCure in the 4th quarter valued at about $969,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in NovoCure in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,845,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NovoCure in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,403,000. 71.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

