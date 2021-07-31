Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $994,000 Stock Holdings in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 290.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 12,173 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the 4th quarter valued at $342,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the 4th quarter valued at $32,024,000. 72.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 3,000 shares of Churchill Downs stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.27, for a total value of $597,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,011,441.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHDN opened at $185.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.99 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.44. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 12-month low of $134.63 and a 12-month high of $258.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $195.10.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.40. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 67.11% and a net margin of 14.06%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CHDN. Macquarie began coverage on Churchill Downs in a report on Friday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $254.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Churchill Downs from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.83.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. As of March 18, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; seven retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

