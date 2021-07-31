Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $1.02 Million Stake in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) by 1.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 436 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in National Vision were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EYE. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in National Vision during the 1st quarter valued at about $405,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in National Vision by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,717,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,765,000 after purchasing an additional 289,313 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in National Vision by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 47,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in National Vision by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 675,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in National Vision during the 4th quarter valued at about $521,000.

National Vision stock opened at $53.98 on Friday. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.51 and a 12 month high of $54.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.74.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. National Vision had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business had revenue of $534.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. National Vision’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other National Vision news, SVP Jared Brandman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $1,070,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 160,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $7,756,734.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 381,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,415,709.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 184,095 shares of company stock worth $8,991,130. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded National Vision from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Vision from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.43.

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment involves operations of, and supplies inventory and lab processing services.

