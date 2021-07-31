Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,379 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,347 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,332,011 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $444,637,000 after purchasing an additional 126,047 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 901,389 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $92,519,000 after purchasing an additional 10,095 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 800,311 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $82,144,000 after purchasing an additional 60,014 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 578,564 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $59,384,000 after purchasing an additional 183,354 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 530,412 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,441,000 after purchasing an additional 50,575 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

NASDAQ:DORM opened at $101.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 0.79. Dorman Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.31 and a fifty-two week high of $113.13.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Dorman Products had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.61%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

Dorman Products Profile

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

