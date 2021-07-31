Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $1.14 Million Stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moab Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,416,000. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC grew its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.7% in the first quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 4,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 65.0% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 255,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the first quarter worth approximately $6,288,000. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WLTW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $274.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. reduced their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $206.07 price target (down previously from $265.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.56.

NASDAQ WLTW opened at $206.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $179.31 and a fifty-two week high of $271.87. The company has a market capitalization of $26.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 0.79.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.36. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.34 EPS. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 12.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is a boost from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.27%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

Recommended Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.