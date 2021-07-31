Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $1.24 Million Stock Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 38.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,251 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in Charter Communications by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Charter Communications by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Charter Communications by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. raised its stake in Charter Communications by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Charter Communications stock opened at $744.05 on Friday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $554.26 and a 52 week high of $749.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $140.38 billion, a PE ratio of 42.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $707.23.
In other news, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.45, for a total transaction of $697,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,907 shares in the company, valued at $6,212,187.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 11,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.20, for a total value of $7,615,630.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,864,724.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,523 shares of company stock valued at $18,162,509. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have issued reports on CHTR. TD Securities raised Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $708.00 to $724.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $788.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $736.67.
Charter Communications Company Profile
Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.
Featured Story: Holder of Record
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR).
Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.