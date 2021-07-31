Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $1.24 Million Stock Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 38.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,251 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in Charter Communications by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Charter Communications by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Charter Communications by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. raised its stake in Charter Communications by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charter Communications stock opened at $744.05 on Friday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $554.26 and a 52 week high of $749.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $140.38 billion, a PE ratio of 42.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $707.23.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.88 by $0.41. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 19.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.45, for a total transaction of $697,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,907 shares in the company, valued at $6,212,187.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 11,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.20, for a total value of $7,615,630.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,864,724.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,523 shares of company stock valued at $18,162,509. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CHTR. TD Securities raised Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $708.00 to $724.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $788.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $736.67.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

