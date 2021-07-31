Millennium Management LLC Invests $10.36 Million in Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 511,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,358,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carlyle Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atotech in the 1st quarter worth about $3,111,872,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Atotech in the 1st quarter worth about $104,816,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atotech in the 1st quarter worth about $55,365,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Atotech in the 1st quarter worth about $48,721,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atotech in the 1st quarter worth about $26,404,000. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ATC. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Atotech from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Atotech from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Atotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $30.50 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Atotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.44.

Atotech stock opened at $24.15 on Friday. Atotech Limited has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $26.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.70. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Atotech (NYSE:ATC) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $353.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.61 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Atotech Limited will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atotech Profile

Atotech Limited, a chemicals technology company, provides specialty electroplating and surface finishing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, and services to the electronics industry, which include printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies.

