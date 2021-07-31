1,056,365 Shares in Clarim Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:CLRMU) Acquired by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Clarim Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:CLRMU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,056,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,511,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in Clarim Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,862,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Clarim Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,611,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in Clarim Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,078,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Clarim Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,975,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Clarim Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,912,000.

Clarim Acquisition stock opened at $9.92 on Friday. Clarim Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $10.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.94.

Clarim Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

