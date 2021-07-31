Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) Shares Acquired by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) by 14.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,459,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 188,744 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Sientra were worth $10,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sientra in the first quarter valued at about $2,187,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sientra in the first quarter valued at about $300,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Sientra by 1,287.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,640,279 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $19,248,000 after buying an additional 2,449,948 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Sientra by 356.7% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 114,973 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 89,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Sientra by 11.7% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,138 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 8,162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SIEN opened at $8.25 on Friday. Sientra, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.21 and a fifty-two week high of $9.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.54. The firm has a market cap of $474.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 2.15.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.73). Sientra had a negative net margin of 149.62% and a negative return on equity of 901.29%. The business had revenue of $23.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.23 million. Research analysts anticipate that Sientra, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink set a $8.24 target price on Sientra and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sientra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Sientra from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sientra presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.19.

Sientra Company Profile

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

