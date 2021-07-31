Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $40.00 price target on the natural resource company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Freeport’s adjusted earnings for the second quarter of 2021 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate while sales missed. The company is conducting exploration activities near existing mines to expand reserves. It is expected to gain from progress in exploration activities that will boost production capacity. Freeport’s Lone Star project provides additional upside. The company is also well-positioned to benefit from automotive electrification, which is positive for copper as electrical vehicles are copper intensive. Higher copper prices are also expected to support its margins. The company's efforts to reduce debt is also encouraging. However, the company faces headwind from higher production costs. Higher costs may hurt its margins in 2021. The recent weakness in copper demand in China amid slowing manufacturing growth is another concern.”

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

A number of other analysts have also commented on FCX. UBS Group lifted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Freeport-McMoRan from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Freeport-McMoRan has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.19.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $38.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.84. The company has a market capitalization of $55.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 2.14. Freeport-McMoRan has a 12 month low of $12.44 and a 12 month high of $46.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 14.98%. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 88.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

In related news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 42,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total transaction of $1,757,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 82,837 shares in the company, valued at $3,425,309.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 18,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $746,018.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,500 shares of company stock worth $3,402,577. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth about $2,675,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,273,033 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $173,637,000 after purchasing an additional 425,886 shares in the last quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 101.3% in the 1st quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. now owns 77,540 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 39,012 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 37,202 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 9,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cabot Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth about $3,068,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Further Reading: Operating Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Freeport-McMoRan (FCX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.