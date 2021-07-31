TD Securities Increases West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) Price Target to $143.00

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) had its price objective boosted by TD Securities from $110.00 to $143.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an action list buuy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of West Fraser Timber from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$141.00 to C$118.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$142.00 to C$141.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $113.83.

NYSE:WFG opened at $71.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.19. West Fraser Timber has a 1-year low of $45.03 and a 1-year high of $91.53.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $12.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.50 by $0.82. Analysts forecast that West Fraser Timber will post 27.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were given a $0.2068 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is a positive change from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber in the first quarter valued at $29,000. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber in the first quarter valued at $53,000.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. is a diversified wood products company, which engages in producing lumber, engineered wood products (oriented strand board, laminated veneer lumber, medium density fiberboard, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and renewable energy. Its products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.

