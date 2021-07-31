Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd.

Shares of TSE IMO opened at C$34.18 on Friday. Imperial Oil has a 1 year low of C$14.86 and a 1 year high of C$42.36. The stock has a market capitalization of C$25.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.47, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$38.00.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$7 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.79 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Imperial Oil will post 3.8199997 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IMO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Imperial Oil from C$49.00 to C$46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. lifted their target price on Imperial Oil from C$32.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on Imperial Oil from C$37.75 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$35.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a C$43.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$40.21.

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

