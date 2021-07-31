Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd.
Shares of TSE IMO opened at C$34.18 on Friday. Imperial Oil has a 1 year low of C$14.86 and a 1 year high of C$42.36. The stock has a market capitalization of C$25.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.47, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$38.00.
Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$7 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.79 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Imperial Oil will post 3.8199997 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Imperial Oil Company Profile
Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.
