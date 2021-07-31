Great Elm Capital (GECC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Great Elm Capital to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter.

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. Great Elm Capital had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 64.92%. The business had revenue of $5.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 million. On average, analysts expect Great Elm Capital to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ GECC opened at $3.28 on Friday. Great Elm Capital has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $5.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.11 million, a P/E ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 2.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Great Elm Capital’s payout ratio is currently 74.07%.

GECC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Elm Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Great Elm Capital in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

Great Elm Capital Corporation is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment. It typically makes equity investments between $3 million and $10 million in companies with revenues between $3 million and $75 million.

