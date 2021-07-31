Century Casinos (CNTY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.10. Century Casinos had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The firm had revenue of $72.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.50 million. On average, analysts expect Century Casinos to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Century Casinos stock opened at $11.21 on Friday. Century Casinos has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $15.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The company has a market capitalization of $331.59 million, a PE ratio of -86.23 and a beta of 3.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.29.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CNTY shares. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Century Casinos in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Century Casinos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

About Century Casinos

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company worldwide. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. As of March 12, 2021, it operated four ship-based casinos. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

