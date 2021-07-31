Millennium Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,611 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 107,733 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.36% of Herc worth $10,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HRI. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Herc during the first quarter worth $4,751,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Herc by 45.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,886 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 4,948 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Herc during the first quarter worth $560,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Herc during the first quarter worth $23,302,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Herc during the first quarter worth $262,000. 95.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HRI stock opened at $124.04 on Friday. Herc Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.40 and a fifty-two week high of $126.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.25.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $490.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.93 million. Herc had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 8.09%. Herc’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Herc from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Herc from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Herc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. TheStreet upgraded Herc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Herc from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

In other Herc news, SVP Tamir Peres sold 3,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $447,706.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,405. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christian J. Cunningham sold 7,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.99, for a total value of $861,111.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,047,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,791 shares of company stock worth $4,067,818. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

