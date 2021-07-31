Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Makes New $2.59 Million Investment in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 66,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,591,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of GoodRx by 176.9% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 185,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,242,000 after acquiring an additional 118,554 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GoodRx by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of GoodRx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,848,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of GoodRx by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 16,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of GoodRx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GoodRx stock opened at $32.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 17.82 and a current ratio of 17.82. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.66 and a 12 month high of $64.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.98.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $160.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.61 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GDRX shares. Cowen lowered their target price on GoodRx from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on GoodRx from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird began coverage on GoodRx in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on GoodRx from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on GoodRx from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. GoodRx presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.82.

In related news, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver acquired 198,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.87 per share, with a total value of $5,935,258.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Babak Azad sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total value of $412,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $412,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 451,774 shares of company stock worth $14,004,559 and have sold 1,518,138 shares worth $53,814,735. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

