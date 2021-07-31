Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Makes New Investment in Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 64,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,667,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.15% of Cullinan Oncology as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Cullinan Oncology during the first quarter worth $2,668,000. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology in the first quarter valued at $14,585,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology in the first quarter valued at $47,760,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology in the first quarter valued at $1,042,000. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology in the first quarter valued at $44,757,000. 71.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cullinan Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Cullinan Oncology from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cullinan Oncology from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Cullinan Oncology from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Shares of CGEM stock opened at $22.93 on Friday. Cullinan Oncology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.59 and a 52-week high of $59.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.76.

Cullinan Oncology Company Profile

Cullinan Management, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

