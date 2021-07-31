13,684 Shares in Edify Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EACPU) Bought by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Edify Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EACPU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Edify Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $12,937,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Edify Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $9,023,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Edify Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $8,104,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edify Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $8,089,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edify Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $6,296,000.

OTCMKTS:EACPU opened at $10.00 on Friday. Edify Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.77 and a 52-week high of $10.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.96.

Edify Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

