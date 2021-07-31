Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Buys Shares of 86,000 Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 86,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,951,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.14% of Abercrombie & Fitch at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 50.7% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 30,293 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 10,192 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,615,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,403,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,023,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.4% in the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 39,169 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

In other news, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 51,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $2,040,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 488,059 shares in the company, valued at $19,522,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ANF opened at $37.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.82. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 12-month low of $9.30 and a 12-month high of $47.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.01.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $1.05. The business had revenue of $781.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.53 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 5.02%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.29) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ANF. UBS Group upped their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley increased their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $33.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Abercrombie & Fitch presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.40.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

Recommended Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.