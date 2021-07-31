Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Buys Shares of 34,548 Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 34,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,062,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Papa John’s International by 766.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $138,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

PZZA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Stephens increased their target price on Papa John’s International from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. TheStreet raised Papa John’s International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Papa John’s International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Papa John’s International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.15.

Shares of PZZA opened at $114.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 59.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.02. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.12 and a twelve month high of $119.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.57.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $511.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.89 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 4.10% and a negative return on equity of 31.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 7,246 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total value of $754,670.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

