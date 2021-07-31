Flow Traders U.S. LLC Invests $104,000 in 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADER)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADER) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.13% of 26 Capital Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,245,000. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in 26 Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $1,940,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $485,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $2,862,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $436,000.

Get 26 Capital Acquisition alerts:

Shares of ADER stock opened at $9.73 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.70. 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.57 and a 52 week high of $9.92.

26 Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company that focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Featured Article: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADER).

Receive News & Ratings for 26 Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 26 Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.