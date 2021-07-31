CLS (LON:CLI) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 252.50 ($3.30). CLS shares last traded at GBX 250 ($3.27), with a volume of 85,009 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.84, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 248.34. The firm has a market cap of £1.04 billion and a PE ratio of 13.39.

In related news, insider Fredrik Widlund purchased 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 247 ($3.23) per share, for a total transaction of £56,810 ($74,222.63).

CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Other Investments. The company also invests in a hotel; and corporate bonds and other corporate investments, as well as rents office buildings.

