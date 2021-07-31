KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Given New $389.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $364.00 to $389.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

KLAC has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $369.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded KLA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $390.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of KLA from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KLA from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $322.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $341.24.

Get KLA alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $348.16 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $314.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.66. KLA has a twelve month low of $171.31 and a twelve month high of $359.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.22.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.44. KLA had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 76.86%. On average, analysts predict that KLA will post 17.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.74%.

In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.95, for a total transaction of $4,649,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,187,764.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary B. Moore acquired 377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $301.02 per share, for a total transaction of $113,484.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,617,357.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,136 shares of company stock valued at $6,268,334 over the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of KLA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KLA during the first quarter worth $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in KLA in the first quarter valued at $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in KLA in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in KLA during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. 86.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.