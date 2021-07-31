Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Price Target Cut to $190.00 by Analysts at Roth Capital

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) had its price target reduced by Roth Capital from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on LGND. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $162.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Stephens initiated coverage on Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $198.00 to $190.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $213.40.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

LGND stock opened at $113.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $123.70. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $78.26 and a twelve month high of $219.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.48. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 9.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,664 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 3,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 101,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,399,000 after buying an additional 12,476 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 4,589 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 247.8% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 83,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,666,000 after buying an additional 59,194 shares during the period. 91.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. The company's commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for the treatment of osteoporosis; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Zulresso, a captisol-enabled formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of PPD; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Duavee for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; Bryxta and Zybev for various indications; and Minnebro for the treatment of hypertension.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.